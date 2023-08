Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Engles Ketcham Olson & Keith on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Chigo Air Conditioning, MJC America and SA International Holding to Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Nationwide, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier. The case is 8:23-cv-00331, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. v. Chigo Air Conditioning Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Chigo Air Conditioning, Inc.

MJC America, Ltd.

SA International Holding, LLC

defendant counsels

Engles, Ketcham Law Firm

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product