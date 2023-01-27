New Suit

Nationwide filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Richard Butcher Jr. on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit arises from a traffic accident which occurred in the scope of the defendant's employment, triggering a workers comp payout and a subsequent claim for underinsured motorist benefits under the employer's insurance policy. The suit contends that under recent case law, employees cannot seek UIM benefits from employers after receiving workers comp benefits for the same accident, and therefore Nationwide has no duty to pay UIM benefits. The complaint was filed by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00240, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. v. Butcher.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 2:00 PM