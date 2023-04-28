New Suit

Nationwide sued Brett/Robinson Gulf Corp. and Emogene Inc. Friday in Alabama Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Nationwide does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Brett/Robinson in an underlying property damage lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00152, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Brett/Robinson Gulf Corporation et al.

April 28, 2023, 3:47 PM

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Phelps Dunbar

Brett/Robinson Gulf Corporation

Emogene, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute