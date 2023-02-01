New Suit

Nationwide and Scottsdale Insurance sued Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California Wednesday in California Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by the BHC Law Group, seeks to determine the rights and obligations of the parties in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00472, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 5:43 PM