New Suit

Nationwide filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District. The case, filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, names the Estate of Thomas J. Lennon Jr. and other claimants in connection with life insurance claims. The case is 2:22-cv-05001, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Haggerty et al.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 2:58 PM