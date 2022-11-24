Who Got The Work

William W. Silverman of Wood Smith Henning & Berman has entered an appearance for Midea (U.S.A.) Inc. and Midea America Corp. in a pending lawsuit over fire damage arising from an allegedly defective Frigidaire brand dehumidifier. The suit was filed Oct. 10 in North Carolina Middle District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company, as subrogee of Norman Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake is 1:22-cv-00861, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Electrolux North America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 9:47 AM