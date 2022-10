New Suit - Product Liability

Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company, as subrogee of Norman Smith, sued Electrolux Home Products Inc. and other defendants Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court over fire damage arising from an allegedly defective Frigidaire brand dehumidifier. The court case was filed by Cozen O'Connor. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00861, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Electrolux North America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 11, 2022, 4:26 AM