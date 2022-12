New Suit - Product Liability

BMW was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Nationwide, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective air conditioner in a 2008 BMW 328i. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01646, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. BMW of North America LLC.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 12:13 PM