Baker & Hostetler filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Nationwide. The suit names the Estate of Velma Kristina Mendez and other claimants in regards to an underlying death benefit dispute. The case is 3:22-cv-02251, Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company and/or Nationwide Life and Annuity Company of America v. Mendez.

October 06, 2022, 3:07 PM