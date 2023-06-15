New Suit

Nationwide sued Robert Romine and Carl Wilhelm Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Murphy & Grantland seeks a declaration that Nationwide has no duty to defend or indemnify Wilhelm in an underlying lawsuit arising from him shooting a minor in the head with his taser. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02654, Nationwide Insurance Company of America v. Wilhelm et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Plaintiffs

Murphy Grantland

defendants

Carl Wilhelm

Robert Romine

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute