New Suit - Insurance

Nationwide Insurance Co. of America sued Daniel Capen and other defendants Thursday in Maryland District Court over alleged property damage. The lawsuit, filed by attorney James E. Garland, accuses the defendants of negligently starting a fire that damaged homes insured by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01807, Nationwide Insurance Company of America v. Northrop et al.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

defendants

Christopher Tyler

Daniel Capen

Daryl M. Northrop

Elisa Murphy

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference