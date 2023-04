New Suit - Personal Injury

Nationwide sued Leighann A. Crawford Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Midkiff Muncie & Ross, claims Nationwide has no obligation to provide liability coverage to the defendant in a civil action alleging false and defamatory statements made by the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00144, Nationwide Insurance Company of America v. Crawford.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Plaintiffs

Midkiff Muncie Ross

defendants

Leighann A. Crawford

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute