New Suit

Nationwide filed a negligence lawsuit against the estate of Constance L. Beatty on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by improper disposal of cigarettes by Beatty, who died in the fire. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00180, Nationwide General Insurance Co. v. Wolynetz.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 4:50 PM