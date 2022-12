New Suit

Nationwide sued Ruddy Almicar Paniagua and Hector Montalvo Martinez Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, which regards the death of a guest from a bull-riding event held on defendants' property, was brought by Midkiff Muncie & Ross. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01428, Nationwide General Insurance Co. v. Paniagua et al.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 9:40 AM