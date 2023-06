New Suit

Nationwide filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against John Edward Albertelli, Marc Edward Blazer and other defendants in South Carolina District Court Tuesday. The complaint, filed by Murphy and Grantland, seeks a declaration stating that Nationwide has no duty to indemnify damages arising from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02504, Nationwide General Insurance Company v. Latham.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide General Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Murphy Grantland

defendants

Grey Media Group Inc

John Edward Albertelli

Katherine Hill Heely

Linda Latham

Marc Edward Blazer

Robert John Bolinger

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute