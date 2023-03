New Suit

Nationwide sued Danielle Bird, David Bird and Leigh Perillo Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rahimi, Hughes & Padgett. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00056, Nationwide General Insurance Company et al v. Perillo et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide General Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rahimi, Hughes & Padgett, LLC

William Chase Arrington

defendants

Danielle Bird

David Bird

Leigh Perillo

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute