Nationwide filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Midkiff Muncie & Ross, seeks to declare that Nationwide has no obligation to provide insurance coverage or benefits to the defendants in an underlying fire damage claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01346, Nationwide General Insurance Company et al v. Khedr et al.

November 28, 2022, 11:17 AM