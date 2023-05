New Suit

Rael Maintenance Corp. was sued for negligence on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Nationwide, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective sprinkler system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04433, Nationwide General Insurance Co. v. Rael Maintenance Corp.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide General Insurance Company as subrogee of Salil Sethi and Khushpreet Kaur and as subrogee of Jing Chen and Bo Zhu

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Rael Maintenance Corp.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct