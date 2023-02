New Suit - ERISA

Dinsmore & Shohl filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Nationwide Children's Hospital. The suit targets Excess Reinsurance Underwriters Agency Inc. and other defendants for allegedly failing to reimburse Nationwide Children's over $550,000 for rendered medical services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00044, Nationwide Children's Hospital v. The Raymath Company et al.

Health Care

February 09, 2023, 6:15 AM