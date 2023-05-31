New Suit - Insurance

Walmart was slapped with an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court. The court case, filed by Lindsay, Pickett & Postel on behalf of Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify Walmart in four underlying lawsuits alleging that Walmart failed to disclose the presence of contaminants in certain baby food products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01211, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company v. Walmart, Inc.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lindsay Pickett & Postel LLC

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute