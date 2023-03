New Suit - Product Liability

Nationwide sued ingredient supplier USG Corp. Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product. The court case, filed by Cozen O'Connor, accuses USG of delivering a contaminated load of a pet food ingredient to Nationwide policyholder SEM Minerals Inc. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01988, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company v. USG Corporation.

Insurance

March 29, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Usg Corporation

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product