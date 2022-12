New Suit

Nationwide, as subrogee of Italgrani USA Inc. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Structures Unlimited LLC Friday in North Dakota District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a windstorm, was filed by Yost & Baill. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00206, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company v. Structures Unlimited, LLC.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 3:47 PM