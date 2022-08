New Suit

Nationwide sued Kevin Keller and Thomas Konesky Monday in Montana District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by the Brown Law Firm, seeks a declaration that Nationwide does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a real estate transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-00139, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company v. Keller et al.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 4:46 PM