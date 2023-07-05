New Suit - Contract

Nationwide Affordable Housing Fund 4 LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Urban 8 Danville Corp., Urban 8 Macomb Corp. and other defendants on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The heavily-redacted complaint, filed by Nixon Peabody, accuses the defendants of breaching a settlement agreement in an underlying lawsuit arising from a dispute over the operation of low-income apartment complexes in Illinois. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04288, Nationwide Affordable Housing Fund 4 LLC et al. v. Urban 8 Danville Corp. et al.

Real Estate

July 05, 2023, 5:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Affordable Housing Fund 4, LLC

SCDC, LLC

Plaintiffs

Nixon Peabody

defendants

Urban 8 Danville Corporation

Urban 8 Fox Lake Corporation

Urban 8 Macomb Corporation

Urban 8 Zion Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract