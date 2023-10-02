Joshua Hess and John Collins of Maynard, Cooper & Gale have entered appearances for JPMorgan Chase in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Alabama Northern District Court by Balch & Bingham on behalf of Nationstar Mortgage LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to apply claim proceeds to the restoration of a home that sustained extensive fire damage. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:23-cv-01162, Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Crockett et al.
Banking & Financial Services
October 02, 2023, 8:13 AM