Who Got The Work

Joshua Hess and John Collins of Maynard, Cooper & Gale have entered appearances for JPMorgan Chase in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Alabama Northern District Court by Balch & Bingham on behalf of Nationstar Mortgage LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to apply claim proceeds to the restoration of a home that sustained extensive fire damage. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:23-cv-01162, Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Crockett et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 02, 2023, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Plaintiffs

Balch & Bingham

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Gary D Crockett

Navy Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Capell Howard

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute