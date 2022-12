New Suit - Contract

McGlinchey Stafford filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Mr. Cooper. The complaint accuses law firm Weinstein & Riley of legal malpractice in connection with underlying litigation centered on a mortgage loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02922, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper v. Weinstein & Riley, P.S.

Banking & Financial Services

December 29, 2022, 7:59 PM