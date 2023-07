New Suit - Employment Contract

Nations Lending Corp. sued former employee Christopher Broadhurst for breach of contract on Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, seeks to recoup an $80,000 bonus on the grounds that the defendant resigned before completing two years of employment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01266, Nations Lending Corp. v. Broadhurst.

Banking & Financial Services

July 19, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Nations Lending Corporation

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Christopher Broadhurst

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract