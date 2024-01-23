Nations Largest Milling Company Hires Regulatory Expert as L...

News From Law.com

Ardent Mills, a flour-milling and ingredient company, has hired Kate Kimball as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Kimball joins the Denver-based company with more than15 years of legal and regulatory experience in the public and private sector. Most recently, she spent nine years at Ball Corp., which develops aerospace products and makes aluminum packaging, where she rose to vice president, associate general counsel and assistant corporate secretary.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 23, 2024, 2:46 PM

