Nations Largest Manufacturer of Ghost Gun Parts Sued Over Al...

News From Law.com

Another lawsuit has been filed against the nation's largest manufacturer of "ghost gun" parts, in the Middle District Court of Georgia, continuing the building opposition to those who produce firearm parts used to create guns under the radar and evade local laws. The manufacturer, Polymer80, does business with two other defendants as the combined Delta Tech Tactical. A parent brought negligence claims against the makers for their alleged role in the accidental shooting of her minor son in Valdosta, Georgia, in 2021.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 9:11 AM

nature of claim: /