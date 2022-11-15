New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity, National Wildlife Refuge Association and other conservation groups sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court over the removal of Clean Water Act protections from nearly 550 acres of wetlands in the vicinity of Georgia's Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The court case, backed by Southern Environmental Law Center, challenges the agency's reinstatement of two determinations that clear regulatory hurdles for Twin Pines Minerals LLC to mine the land for minerals. The case is 1:22-cv-03498, National Wildlife Refuge Association et al v. United States Army Corps Of Engineers et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 15, 2022, 12:21 PM