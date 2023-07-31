New Suit - Environmental

Sierra Club and other environmental advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court challenging the U.S. federal government's withdrawal of a plan to discontinue the use of lead ammunition for hunting in the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The lawsuit, brought by Earthjustice, contends that lead poisoning causes the death of millions of birds and other wildlife annually. The case is 1:23-cv-02203, National Wildlife Refuge Association et al v. Haaland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 31, 2023, 12:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Sierra Club

Friends Of Blackwater

National Wildlife Refuge Association

Plaintiffs

Earthjustice

defendants

Deb Haaland

United States Fish And Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws