New Suit - Insurance

AIG's National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh filed a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court claiming overpayment of defense costs connected to underlying litigation alleging bodily injury from asbestos. The lawsuit, filed by Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan, names Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. and Fox Television Studios. The case is 2:23-cv-04338, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa. v. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, a Delaware corporation et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Plaintiffs

Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP

defendants

Fox Television Studios, Inc., a California entity

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, a Delaware corporation

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute