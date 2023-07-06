New Suit

National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, an AIG subsidiary, filed a complaint for declaratory relief on Wednesday in Alaska District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Guess & Rudd, seeks to declare that National Union has no duty to defend or indemnify Michael Rheam and Triumvirate LLC, doing business as Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, in an underlying wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00146, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA v. Triumvirate, LLC et al.

