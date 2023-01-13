New Suit - Contract

National Union Fire Insurance Company, as subrogee of the Home Depot, sued Terra Logistics Company d/b/a American Global Logistics Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Moseley Marcinak Law Group, accuses the defendant of failing to deliver cargo in the contracted condition. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00157, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA v. Terra Logistics Company.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 6:40 AM