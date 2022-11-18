New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed an insurance lawsuit pursuant to a commercial crime policy Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of AIG company National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh. The complaint contends that a sales representative for defendants Surgalign Spine Technologies and NuTech Spine Inc. submitted fraudulent invoices for synthetic spinal implants to the plaintiff's subrogor Montefiore Medical Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09870, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa. v. Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc. et al.

New York

November 18, 2022, 7:26 PM