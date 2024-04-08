Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partner D. Austin Bersinger has entered an appearance for SSU Foundation Real Estate Ventures in a pending insurance lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 22 in Georgia Southern District Court by Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on behalf of AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance. The suit seeks a declaration that National Union has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a shooting. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:24-cv-00034, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA. v. Ssu Foundation Real Estate Ventures, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 08, 2024, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA.

Plaintiffs

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

defendants

Kenneth Frazier

Madeiha Clarke

Ssu Foundation Real Estate Ventures, LLC

defendant counsels

Tate Law Group, LLC

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute