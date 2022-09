New Suit

AIG filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter, brings subrogation claims against Katurah D. Morgan for property damages stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04784, AIG Property Casualty Co. v. Morgan.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 12:47 PM