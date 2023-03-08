Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duke Evett PLLC on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against America Emergency Vehicles and Professional Sales and Service to Idaho District Court. The complaint, concerning fire damage from an allegedly defective ambulance, was filed by Casey Legal Group on behalf of National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, an AIG company, as subrogee of Gem County Fire Protection District. The case is 1:23-cv-00099, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA et al v. Halcore Group, Inc. dba America Emergency Vehicles.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 9:04 PM