Who Got The Work

Michael E. Iles of Flaster Greenberg has entered an appearance for Savoy Hotel Partners in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed March 3 in Florida Southern District Court by Clyde & Co. on behalf of National Trust Insurance Co., seeks to declare that National Trust has no duty to defend and indemnify Savoy in an underlying repair contract action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., is 1:23-cv-20860, National Trust Insurance Company v. Savoy Hotel Partners, LLC.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 5:30 AM

