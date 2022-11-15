New Suit - Privacy

The National Small Business Association and Isaac Winkles sued the U.S. Department of Treasury, Secretary Janet Yellen and Himamauli Das, the Acting Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, on Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint seeks to challenge the Corporate Transparency Act, a federal statute enacted in Jan. 2021 mandating that persons forming entities report 'sensitive information.' The complaint contends that the Act constitutes an 'unconstitutional intrusion by the federal government into the rights of U.S. persons seeking to form corporate entities.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01448, National Small Business United et al v. Yellen et al.

