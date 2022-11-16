New Suit

The National Shooting Sports Foundation sued Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings to challenge the constitutionality of a new 'public nuisance' law. According to the suit, the law imposes sweeping liability for the sale and marketing of any firearms that could later be thought to 'contribute to a public nuisance' in Delaware. The lawsuit was filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The case is 1:22-cv-01499, National Shooting Sports Foundation v. Jennings.

Government

November 16, 2022, 5:14 PM