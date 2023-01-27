National Religious Broadcasters Newly Hired GC to Fight Big ...

News From Law.com

The National Religious Broadcasters Association has hired a legal giant in evangelical circles as its general counsel. Coming aboard is Michael Farris, the founding president of the Home School Legal Defense Association and of Patrick Henry College, a conservative Christian college in Purcellville, Virginia. Farris has specialized in constitutional appellate litigation and has argued in 13 state appellate courts and in eight federal circuit courts of appeal.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 27, 2023, 12:57 PM