New Suit - Environmental

American Premier Underwriters Inc., a property and casualty insurance company, was slapped with an environmental lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Hunton Andrews Kurth on behalf of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation d/b/a Amtrak, seeks to recover cleanup costs pursuant to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) in connection with the release of polychlorinated biphenyls by the defendants corporate predecessors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03784, National Railroad Passenger Corporation v. American Premier Underwriters, Inc.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

National Railroad Passenger Corporation

Plaintiffs

Hunton Andrews Kurth

defendants

American Premier Underwriters, Inc.

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws