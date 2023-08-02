New Suit - FOIA

National Public Radio a/k/a NPR and reporters Tirzah Christopher and Meg Anderson filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks documents pertaining to medical and psychiatric services at federal prisons, including records relating to inmates who died in custody. The case is 1:23-cv-02236, National Public Radio Inc. et al. v. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 02, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Meg Anderson

National Public Radio, Inc.

Tirzah Christopher

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Federal Bureau Of Prisons

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act