New Suit - Patent

Fenwick & West and Godfrey & Kahn filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of National Products Inc., a maker of docking cradles and protective covers for mobile devices. The complaint targets Gamber-Johnson LLC over a slew of its docking products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00498, National Products Inc. v. Gamber-Johnson LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 12:56 PM