Who Got The Work

Thomas M. Schehr and Nasseem S. Ramin of Dykema Gossett have entered appearances for Chief Industries Inc. in a pending contract lawsuit arising from Chief's alleged cancellation of orders for 1,500 tons of steel. The suit was filed Jan. 18 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller and Freeborn & Peters on behalf of National Material Company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman, is 2:23-cv-10147, National Material Company, L.L.C. v. Chief Industries, Incorporated.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 04, 2023, 11:52 AM