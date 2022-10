New Suit

National Life Insurance filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court seeking to rescind a policy. The case, brought by Hill Ward Henderson, accuses Irving Teos of making misrepresentations about his health history on his application for coverage. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01962, National Life Insurance Company v. Teos.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 3:04 PM