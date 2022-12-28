New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of National Liability & Fire Insurance Company. The complaint takes aim at Angies Trucking LLC, Chasity Muhammad and Sharean Muhammad. The court action seeks a declaration as to National Liability’s rights and obligations in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01379, National Liability & Fire Insurance Company v. Angies Trucking, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 5:50 PM