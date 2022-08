New Suit

National Interstate Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Orleans Canty Novy, names automotive seating and electrical systems supplier Lear and other claimants over an underlying wrongful death dispute. The case is 1:22-cv-04600, NATIONAL INTERSTATE INSURANCE COMPANY, an Ohio Corporation v. Arce as representative of the Estate of Betty Jean DeGroot, Deceased et al.

Automotive

August 29, 2022, 6:24 PM