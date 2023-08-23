National Insurance Crime Bureau Promotes Ex-Federal Prosecut...

News From Law.com

Former federal prosecutor Rich DiZinno will be taking the legal reins at the National Insurance Crime Bureau in September. DiZinno has been with the Des Plaines, Illinois-based fraud-prevention nonprofit nearly three years, serving as vice president of strategy, policy and government affairs. He spent 12 years as a federal prosecutor before joining NICB as an assistant U.S. attorney focused on fraud and public corruption, homicide and national security. From there, he became chief counsel for national security and crime for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Government

August 23, 2023, 7:00 PM

nature of claim: /